UPDATE (May 24) -- Las Vegas police announced on Monday, May 24, tat the department's Collision Investigation Section was notified by the Clark County Coroner's office that the man riding his moped in this incident has died.
According to a news release from LVMPD, "despite medical intervention, Wayne Shiffer succumbed to his injuries."
Shiffer's dead marks the 51st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year of 2021.
Police note that the crash remains under investigation by LVMPD.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man on a motorized bike hit and killed a dog Monday morning before crashing in the east valley.
About 9:30 a.m. on May 17, police said a 55-year-old Las Vegas man was riding eastbound on Bryce Canyon Avenue west of Mt. Hood Street when he hit a small dog. The man was then thrown from the bike.
The man was on a 26" 10-speed bicycle fitted with a small engine, police said. The small dog ran back to his property and was later found by his owners. The dog was taken to the vet where he died.
The rider was taken to University Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.