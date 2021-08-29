LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Centennial Hills on Saturday night.
According to police, the 51-year-old man was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 near Deer Springs Way and Beloved Street.
While traveling east, the motorcycle hit a raised curb, throwing the rider onto the sidewalk. The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but he died shortly after arriving.
Police said his death marked the 86th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
