LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man on a dirt bike died after he crashed in the southeast valley Saturday night.
About 8:30 p.m., police said the 48-year-old man was riding a 2001 Yamaha dirt bike on Tropicana Avenue east of Steptoe Street. His bike left the roadway and hit a curb, then police said the man hit a light pole and was thrown from the bike.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
His death was the 66th traffic-related fatality investigated by LVMPD in 2021.
