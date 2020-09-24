LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man visiting Las Vegas on a business trip walked away with big money Wednesday.
The man, only identified as Christopher, won $437,540.50 while playing a quarter Wheel of Fortune game at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Wednesday, the casino announced.
Christopher reportedly played 10 quarters, or $2.50, on his 60th spin when he hit the jackpot.
