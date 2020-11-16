LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man on a bike was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Monday night.
According to police, they were called to Losee Road and Plumeria Avenue about 8 p.m. on November 16. Officers found a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist in the southbound lanes of Losee.
The rider, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on scene.
North Las Vegas police believe the man was riding eastbound on Plumeria and into oncoming traffic on Losee. The GMC pick-up truck was driving south on Losee when the crash happened.
The driver stayed on scene and wasn't impaired, police said.
The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours due to the investigation.
“This is a sad reminder to everyone using a public roadway,” said department spokesman Officer Alexander Cuevas in a written statement. “Please be aware of your surroundings and wear reflective and bright clothing at night. No one should have to look at any empty seat at the dinner table. Be safe and be seen.”
Anyone with information in this case was urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
