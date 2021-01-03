LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man on a bike was hit and killed by a car on Sunday morning, North Las Vegas police said.
Multiple people called 9-1-1 about 9:41 a.m. on Jan. 3 about a crash at Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
An older-model Kia Rio was driving westbound on Cheyenne approaching Decatur when a bicyclist left the sidewalk into a travel lane, where he was hit by the Kia.
The bicyclist was trapped under Kia, police said. A group of good Samaritans who saw the crash lifted the the vehicle on its side and pulled the bicyclist out. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The 49-year-old man will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. The 58-year-old driver of the Kia was also taken to a local hospital and was not suspect of impairment or speeding.
