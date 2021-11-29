LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man riding a bicycle was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle in the east valley on Monday morning.
The 59-year-old man was riding near Flamingo and Mojave roads about 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 when he was hit by a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by an 18-year-old.
Police said the vehicle was traveling east, approaching a marked crosswalk with yellow flashing lights while the man was crossing the road.
The driver failed to stop and hit the man, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation, police said, but impairment was not suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.