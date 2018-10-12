LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man approached the counter of a south Las Vegas coffee shop, told the cashier, “I lost a bet, I have to take your tips,” and did, according to the store's owner.
It happened Thursday at 2:04 p.m. at Grouchy John’s Coffee on Maryland Parkway and Wigwam Avenue.
Store owner J.J. Wylie said "the thief came in, asked for a menu, sat down for about 20 minutes, then, when the coast was clear, approached the register and after handing our menu back to the barista, said, “I lost a bet, I have to take your tips,” as he reached into our tip bucket. He took a wad of bills out and headed for the door."
Wylie said the cashier was confused and shocked at first, and then followed the thief out the door with another employee and a bystander. He said they saw the man get into a waiting black late-model Mercedes that sped off. It had a Nevada license plate number: 138 D55.
Wylie said he later learned the thief also hit several other businesses in the area.
