LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The upstairs of a Las Vegas family’s home was torched in a house this month.
They lost important documents, electronics, and toys, but the family said they’re most upset about their Vegas Golden Knights memorabilia getting damaged in the July fire near I-15 and Cactus Avenue.
"You know here in Vegas we'd never had a team,” said Linda Covarrubias. “So, this was something that was very dear to us, something we could bond. It's sad that a lot of our personal jersey's that we bought for the first season are no longer here.”
