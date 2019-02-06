LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When Daniel Mann comes to pick you up, you can expect juggling, dancing and even some hat tricks.
He's known at the juggling taxi driver and has been on "America's Got Talent." More recently, he joked he's more of the juggling rideshare driver.
Mann said his car is a way to build a relationship with his passengers.
"I want to build a relationship with people as soon as they get in the car," he said. "Yes, I juggle for all of my customers."
Monday morning at about 2 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and U.S. 95, Mann was doing his regular routine. A man came up to him as he was sitting in his car waiting to pick up his ride.
"This man, he had a gun, he pointed it in my face then he started smacking the window," he said. "I put [the car] in drive and stepped on it. I gunned it. My mom, she's in heaven and I was just thinking, I'm not ready to see her yet."
Mann went to the nearby Ashley Furniture parking lot and hid behind a bus.
"Metro, they came in one minute. God bless you, Metro," he said. "And that officer he was so nice."
Mann said money is a little tight right now so after he finished up with police, he went to pick up another ride.
"As soon as they got in the car, I told them what happened, and the jokes they just weren't working," he said.
Part of why Mann is sad is because his car and sharing rides with people brings him joy, and for someone to take that away, he said it hurts.
But on the other hand, he said he sees the man who could have killed him as someone he maybe could have had a bond with, given the chance.
"I'd like to go up to this guy and shake his hand," he said. "I don't want him to go to jail for the rest of his life, I just want him to stop and to be a good person."
Mann said he's not going to let what happened stop him from picking people, and their spirits, up.
If you saw anything in connection with the crime, call Metro Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.