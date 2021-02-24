LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Wednesday night.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives were investigating at 5650 E. Sahara Avenue, near Sloan Lane.
Spencer said about 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, officers were called to the apartment complex for "unknown trouble." When they arrived, they were met by a neighbor who said a woman in an upstairs apartment was screaming for help. The neighbor told police the woman was screaming "Why are you here? Why are you in my apartment?" The neighbor went inside and found the woman injured.
Spencer said the woman had multiple blunt force injuries, but they weren't sure what weapon, if any, was used. The woman was pronounced dead.
Through the investigation, Spencer said officers discovered the suspect lives in the apartment directly below the woman. It wasn't immediately known if the two knew each other or had interacted Wednesday night.
The suspect, a 32-year-old Hispanic man, was involved in a domestic incident with his live-in girlfriend, Spencer said. During the incident, the man went upstairs to the woman's apartment, seemingly unprovoked, and killed her.
The woman killed was only identified by Spencer as a Black woman in her early 60s. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release her identity after next of kin has been notified.
Spencer said the girlfriend and her children were uninjured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
