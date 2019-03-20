LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A man killed himself during an encounter with police. The incident happened during one of six officer-involved shootings this year.
On March 13, a woman called police saying her ex-boyfriend was outside her home, possibly armed and threatening to kill himself. Officers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew Seccombe.
Officers said they tried to talk Seccombe down for an hour but he wouldn’t comply. They opted to use non-lethal force and fired a bean bag round at Seccombe. Body camera footage showed Seccombe was hit but ran behind a pickup truck and took his own life.
"Our force investigation detection teams learned that Seccombe was having a hard time dealing with the end of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend,” said Metro Deputy Chief Andy Walsh during a news conference.
"It happens far more frequently than the public knows," said Retired Metro Lieutenant Randy Sutton. Sutton worked for Metro for 24 years. He said officers were right to use nonlethal force in this scenario. While offices were not successful in taking Seccombe into custody, Sutton said they were right to use non-lethal force.
"There are so many times when an individual is suicidal, doesn't want to take that action themselves so they force the police to take that action for them,” said Sutton. “Not only does that take their life but it affects the law enforcement officer's life."
Sutton said "suicide by cop" is a common problem confronting officers in the line of duty.
He told FOX5 knowing how much force to use and when is different for every situation. Ultimately police have to protect themselves and the people around them.
"You cannot be face to face with someone where they can deploy deadly force against you and you use less than lethal force against them,” said Sutton. “Because that could be the last decision that a police officer makes."
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, you can call the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
