LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man died and a woman is in critical condition early Monday morning in a suspected road rage incident near 215 eastbound and Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas police said.
About 2:20 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an incident that caused major closures along the 215.
Two vehicles were driving side-by-side when a 25-year-old male driver was hit by gunfire, causing him to crash his vehicle into a center divider before coming to a rest on the freeway, LVMPD Lt. Valenta said in a press briefing. The 25-year-old female passenger was also hit by gunfire and later transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.
No suspects are currently in custody. Police are looking for witnesses to come forward.
"Who knows where the actual altercation started before going to that length, so literally anyone that saw anything involving a couple vehicles chasing each other, driving side-by-side, cutting each other off, anything like that, definitely give Metro a call," Valenta said.
All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Warm Springs Road. The 215 is also closed at Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD did not have an estimated time of reopening the freeway, but Nevada Highway Patrol said closures would be in place for "several hours."
#TrafficAlert Eastbound 215 closed from State Route 171 (Airport Connector) to Warm Springs for police activity. The closure will be in place for several hours. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 18, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
