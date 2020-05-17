LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three men were shot, killing one, in front of a North Las Vegas apartment building early Sunday morning, police said.
According to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert, the shooting happened May 17 at 3301 Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue.
Three men were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. One of the men died at the hospital, Ebert said.
No arrests have been made and suspect information was not immediately available.
Lowlifes
