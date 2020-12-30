LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the southwest valley.
According to police, the crash occurred near south Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue on Dec. 30.
Preliminary investigation indicated two vehicles were involved. "Flight for Life is currently en route for one vehicle occupant," police said.
The victim, a man in his 50s, died on the way to Southern Hills Hospital, police said. Speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.
LVMPD is currently investigating an accident with injury near S Fort Apache Rd and Furnace Gulch Ave. Fort Apache will be shut down between Blue Diamond Rd and W Gomer Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lsNciPvbP1— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 30, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
