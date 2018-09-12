JEAN, Nevada (FOX5) -- A man killed in a small plane crash near Jean last week has been identified.
David Lynn Morrison died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the Clark County Coroner's Office said. According to aircraft records, Morrison was 75 years old and lived in Hurricane, Utah.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, north of Jean Airport, about 40 minutes south of the valley.
Witnesses saw and filmed the fiery crash from Interstate-15. NTSB took the case over from Clark County Fire Department, however no information had been released as of Wednesday.
"The origin of the aircraft and its destination are unknown," CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said at the scene.
Morrison hold multiple licenses as a professional pilot, according to records, and has multiple small aircraft registered to his name.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
