LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A single-vehicle crash in the southeast valley left one man dead early Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. William Matchko said officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to the 3600 block of Boulder Highway, near East Sahara Avenue, about 3:18 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle crashed into a wall of the 4 Mile Bar and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
It was not immediately known if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
Southbound Boulder Highway was shutdown at Dalhart Street, Matchko said. Closures were expected to be in place for several hours.
