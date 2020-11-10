LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a driver is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in the southwest valley.
About 3:38 p.m. on November 10, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Russell and Lindell roads. Officers found a Chevrolet SUV had hit a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The driver of the SUV, a man, was pronounced dead on scene.
Westbound and eastbound traffic on Russell is closed for the investigation.
