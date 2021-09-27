LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person was fatally shot in a central valley laundromat on Monday night.
About 8:14 p.m. on Sept. 27, police responded to the laundromat at Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard.
Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired inside the business. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Las Vegas police said they believe two to three, possibly more, young men were fighting inside of the laundromat. The fight was taken outside where two of the men exchanged gunfire, resulting in the death of one man. The other men involved fled on foot.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.