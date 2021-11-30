UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed inside a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23.

According to an investigation, 39-year-old Marcus Dewayne Larry was the man who was shot inside a Teriyaki Madness.

Marcus Dewayne Larry

Marcus Dewayne Larry

His death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Based on court records, Larry had a criminal history in North Las Vegas between 2003 and 2009. In 2009, he faced multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show Larry was sentenced in Sept. 2009 on consecutive sentences for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He was released from prison in Sept. 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly shooting in a Summerlin strip mall on Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY -- Suspect at large after killing man, injuring Summerlin restaurant employee

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly shooting in a Summerlin strip mall on Tuesday night. 

Detectives responded to 10300 W. Charleston Boulevard, near Town Center Drive about 7:49 p.m. on Nov. 23, where 911 callers said multiple people had been shot inside Teriyaki Madness.

When police arrived, Lt. Dave Valenta with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they found two shooting victims.

A 40-year-old man was declared dead on scene, and a 48-year-old woman, an employee of the restaurant, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Valenta said as of 10:45 p.m. she was in surgery. 

1123 SUMMERLIN HOM PRESSER GST_frame_10280.jpg

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on Nov. 23, 2021. (Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)

Valenta called the shooting "targeted," saying the suspect followed the victim into the restaurant, and quickly began firing at him.

According to police, the victim was inside of the restaurant when the suspect entered the business, immediately approached him and shot him multiple times. During the shooting, the suspect also struck an employee.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

1123 SUMMERLIN HOM PRESSER GST_frame_5309.jpg

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on Nov. 23, 2021. (Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)

He was described by police as a thin Black man wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks and a black baseball cap.

"You always have to be on your guard, even in the safest of areas," said Doug Rickman, who was less than a mile away from the scene when shots rang out. 

Although police believe this was an isolated shooting, Bridgette Butler, who works near Teriyaki Madness, said she's still concerned for her safety. 

"I mean there's a lot of questions that are unanswered that do concern me. I do work late sometimes, so it's like is he out here when I come out here in the evening?" she said. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers

A statement was posted on the restaurant's window on Wednesday, "Due to unfortunate circumstances, we will be closing on 11/24, 11/25, 11/26. We will reopen tentatively 11/27. Our deepest condolences go out to our cashier that was injured and we pray for her recovery."

One person was killed and one person was injured in a shooting at a restaurant near Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Roscoe
Roscoe

No kidding. Even the report describes it as thus - He was described by police as a thin Black man. So it's a black man. nothing more. He could be jewish I guess.

Report Add Reply
blm4always
blm4always

This is what is asked of ppl who want to comment on this post but ppl are still being racist and the comments are still there.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

It really is ridiculous, who is supposed to be monitoring this?

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

So everybody that doesn't agree with you is a racist. Nobody can speak their mind on any subject unless they follow your guidelines. Obviously you don't believe in the first amendment. People will still hate other people. Fact of life.

Report Add Reply
qwerty123
qwerty123

But shouldn't we be doing our best to end cycle of hate? I understand it still exists and we are never going to hold hands and sing under a rainbow, but we can always try to reach the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all. (and yes you have the right to call me naive or whatever retort you like; it is a free country and that's one of the things I love about it.)

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

Can't end the cycle of hate when one group of people insists that all their problems are caused by us. I would like to see everyone holding hands and singing "Kumbaya" but that's not going to happen. Happy Thanksgiving!

Report
Silvermane
Silvermane

LOL at you Karens who are so terrified of words. Just sit down & be quiet.

Report Add Reply
george strong
george strong

They do not deserve to live in our society. 6% of the population commits 56% of all US murders. Enough is enough.

Report Add Reply
blm4always
blm4always

Who is they? The disrespect from people hiding behind a computer. Grow up if you have really been watching the news you would see what's really going on in this world as far as who is commiting crime and who actually pays for the crime they have done.

Report Add Reply
jeezlouise
jeezlouise

The Blacks...ruin everything

Report Add Reply
blm4always
blm4always

You sound ignorant, and so disrespectful. You should be ashamed and should really think before you post, want to throw rocks but hide your hands. Grow up!!

Report Add Reply
qwerty123
qwerty123

Just another example of how ethnocentrism is still a major problem today. To many people find and "out group" and blame them for all their problems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.