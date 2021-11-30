UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed inside a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23.
According to an investigation, 39-year-old Marcus Dewayne Larry was the man who was shot inside a Teriyaki Madness.
His death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Based on court records, Larry had a criminal history in North Las Vegas between 2003 and 2009. In 2009, he faced multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, among other charges.
Nevada Department of Corrections records show Larry was sentenced in Sept. 2009 on consecutive sentences for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He was released from prison in Sept. 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY -- Suspect at large after killing man, injuring Summerlin restaurant employee
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly shooting in a Summerlin strip mall on Tuesday night.
Detectives responded to 10300 W. Charleston Boulevard, near Town Center Drive about 7:49 p.m. on Nov. 23, where 911 callers said multiple people had been shot inside Teriyaki Madness.
When police arrived, Lt. Dave Valenta with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they found two shooting victims.
A 40-year-old man was declared dead on scene, and a 48-year-old woman, an employee of the restaurant, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Valenta said as of 10:45 p.m. she was in surgery.
Valenta called the shooting "targeted," saying the suspect followed the victim into the restaurant, and quickly began firing at him.
According to police, the victim was inside of the restaurant when the suspect entered the business, immediately approached him and shot him multiple times. During the shooting, the suspect also struck an employee.
The suspect then fled the scene, police said.
He was described by police as a thin Black man wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks and a black baseball cap.
"You always have to be on your guard, even in the safest of areas," said Doug Rickman, who was less than a mile away from the scene when shots rang out.
Although police believe this was an isolated shooting, Bridgette Butler, who works near Teriyaki Madness, said she's still concerned for her safety.
"I mean there's a lot of questions that are unanswered that do concern me. I do work late sometimes, so it's like is he out here when I come out here in the evening?" she said.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
A statement was posted on the restaurant's window on Wednesday, "Due to unfortunate circumstances, we will be closing on 11/24, 11/25, 11/26. We will reopen tentatively 11/27. Our deepest condolences go out to our cashier that was injured and we pray for her recovery."
