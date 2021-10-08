LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a crash near Indian Springs on Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said about 7:36 a.m. on Oct. 8, they responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 95 and mile marker 117 in Clark County.
The driver of a Dodge Durango failed to maintain his lane, causing the vehicle to travel into the center dirt median and roll several times.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
