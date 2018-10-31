NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
According to officer Eric Leavitt, two officers in a marked police unit conducted a vehicle stop on Statz Street and Emmons Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard at 10:40 a.m.
They approached a parked blue, four-door truck, but would not state why in a press conference.
BREAKING***The NLVPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead and Statz. Please avoid the area while investigation continues.NLVPD PIO enroute for media.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 31, 2018
The shooting occurred during the stop. Leavitt said the unknown male in the vehicle drove at officers after ignoring commands, hitting one officer and causing a knee injury.
Both officers opened fire at the suspect. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
