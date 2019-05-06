LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man killed in a northwest Las Vegas hit-and-run crash on Friday was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Felix McNair Jr., 65, died from blunt force injuries after a crash at North El Capitan Way and Horse Drive, near Skye Canyon and U.S. 95 on May 3, according to the coroner's office.
When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allan Larson. Police said the pedestrian was struck while in a marked crosswalk crossing El Capitan by a 2009 Ford F-150.
McNair Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
LVMPD arrested Brian Alton, 26, of Las Vegas in connection with the crash. Police said Alton showed signs of impairment when he was taken into custody.
