LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who was killed in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.
Lee Cummings, 56, died in the crash, which occurred about 1:57 p.m. on Dec. 21 near Peak and Buffalo drives, north of Smoke Ranch.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department, a 2004 Lincoln Navigator SUV, which was driven by Cummings, was traveling on Buffalo. A silver sedan pulled out of a private drive and the two vehicles collided.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to University Medical Center where the driver of the SUV died. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash marked the police department's third fatal crash in about 24 hours. On Friday afternoon, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street. Later that night, an elderly driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive.
The man's death was the 105th traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas police in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.