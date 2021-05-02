LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide on Saturday night.
About 10:40 p.m. on May 1, police were called by multiple people to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street, near Craig Road, for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they got more calls about a shooting between vehicles at the main intersection. Officers found a vehicle that crashed into the center median on the 100 block of W. Craig Road, then found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near the car.
The man, in his 20s, was taken to the hospital where he died.
While it wasn't yet known what led to the shooting, police said they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence. Suspect information was not available on Sunday.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (702) 633-9111 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 to leave an anonymous tip.
