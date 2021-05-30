LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.
About 2:10 p.m. on May 30, police were called to Lake Mead Boulevard and Webster Street, near Civic Center Drive, about a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead on scene with a gunshot wound.
Detectives and CSI were actively working the scene on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they do not believe the shooting to be random. "To help protect the integrity of the case, suspect or arrest information is not available at this time," police said in a media release.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.