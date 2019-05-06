NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man found dead in a North Las Vegas apartment Friday morning was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Andre D. Smith, 49, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's office. His death was ruled a homicide.
North Las Vegas police arrested Kiahna Hawkins, 30, on May 3 in connection to the murder.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting about 11:30 a.m. on Friday to an apartment on the 5000 block of North Losee Road. Police found Smith with gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead on scene.
Hawkins was roommates with Smith and told detectives she acted in self-defense.
