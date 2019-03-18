NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a homeless man who was killed in a fight in North Las Vegas on March 15.
Anthony Giovanni Zambrotto, 23, died from blunt force injuries and strangulation, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide.
North Las Vegas police were called to Main Street, slightly north of Owens Avenue, just after 2 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw two homeless men fighting. Police later said no weapons were used in the fight.
When police arrived, they found Zambrotto suffering from critical injuries. Medical personnel who arrived on declared Zambrotto died at the scene.
A second homeless man seen walking away from the body, identified by police as 38-year-old Eddie Jackson. Jackson was later found and taken into custody. He has been charged with open murder.
Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and are investigating the relationship between Jackson and Zambrotto.
It was unknown what caused the fight to happen.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
