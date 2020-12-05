LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.
About 3:22 a.m. on December 5, NHP was called to the crash at U.S. 95 southbound and the Flamingo Road off-ramp.
They said a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was speeding from the highway to the off-ramp when the motorcycle entered the unpaved left shoulder and went down the embankment, throwing the man from the motorcycle.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The coroner will identify the deceased rider once next of kin has been notified.
