LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man was speeding on Robindale Road near Branding Iron Lane about 2 p.m. on October 17.
Police said he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while they investigate.
The man's identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
