LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash in the central valley on Sunday afternoon.
About 4:30 p.m. on March 14, police responded to 595 E. Sahara Avenue, near 6th Street, for a crash involving a man and a white Ford pick-up truck.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening" injuries. Police updated about 7 p.m. that the man had died from his injuries.
The suspect and vehicle are still outstanding, police said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
