LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the two victims in the plane crash near Henderson Executive Airport Saturday was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Lorenzo Harris, 48, from California died of thermal and blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.
The identity of the second person wasn't released by the coroner's office as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Three additional people were hospitalized after the crash. Two were in serious condition.
Reports of the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crash came in about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 7. It happened near Volunteer Boulevard and Via Inspirada, about a half-mile south of the airport, officials said.
The plane is registered to a flight school in Southern California. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was flying from Henderson to Gillespie Field Airport in suburban San Diego.
NTSB will be conducting an investigation, per the FAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.