LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said the driver of a Jeep died early Sunday morning after crashing into a light pole.
Officers were called about 5:45 a.m. on July 11 to Windmill and Green Valley parkways where a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler had crashed into the pole and landscaping.
The investigation showed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Windmill when the driver lost control and veered into a center median. Police said they suspected the driver was speeding and impaired.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
This was the fifth traffic fatality for HPD in 2021.
