LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a man who was shot and killed by a gas station store clerk in downtown Las Vegas on March 29.
Robert Lee Cook, 56, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Sinclair gas station, located at 901 North Las Vegas Boulevard, about 6:16 a.m.
Shots had been fired after Cook and an unknown woman attempted to steal three cases of beer from the gas station's convenience store, police said. A male store clerk followed Cook and the woman outside to their car.
The male store clerk grabbed Cook by his shirt and the two briefly fought, Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. One Cook was able to breakaway, he attempted to get into the car.
A female store clerk, later identified by police as 26-year-old Suse Antunez-Garcia, exited the store and fired two shots at the vehicle. Cook was hit in the leg area and lower back.
Spencer said there was a second male driver involved in the incident and police were searching for the woman to question her.
Antunez-Garcia was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where she is facing an open murder charge.
She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on April 2 at 7:30 a.m.
Be a low life, worthless person and steal, you deserve not to live.
