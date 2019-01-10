LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man died after being struck and killed by a vehicle in the downtown area late Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to the intersection of West Bonanza Road and North D Street at around 11:10 p.m. Security footage from a nearby business officers obtained showed an unidentified man crossing the street inside the marked crosswalk.
The driver of a 2013 Kia Forte, identified by police as 46-year-old Anthony Kaplan, was headed east and had a green light, police said. Kaplan struck the pedestrian and he was knocked to the ground.
Las Vegas police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Kaplan stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.
This was the 3rd traffic-related fatality in Metro Police's jurisdiction for 2019.
The Clark County coroner will identify the man once his family has been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.