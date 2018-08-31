LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man killed in a double fatal crash on the I-11 in Boulder City was identified.
Julius Milton Blankenship, 43, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. His death was ruled an accident.
Henderson resident Jennifer Renee Taylor-Beasinger, 49, also died of blunt force injuries.
Trooper Smaka said the two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on the I-11 near mile marker nine on Aug. 28. A dark blue sedan pulled over to the side of the road after experiencing mechanical issues.
Three people were inside the sedan; Taylor-Beasinger, an unidentified woman and Blankenship. Taylor-Beasinger and Blankenship were killed when a BMW traveling in the southbound lanes slammed into the rear of the sedan, Smaka said.
One of the vehicles rolled over, police said.
The second woman was transported to St. Rose Sienna hospital where she was stable.
Smaka said a man was driving the BMW with his son in a car seat. They were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
Police said the father was drinking and speeding which contributed to the crash.
