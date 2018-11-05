LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigated a deadly crash Monday morning.
A man, driving a Honda Civic, entered the US 95 southbound from the Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramp, then cut across all southbound lanes. He was t-boned by a woman driving a Buick sedan, NHP said.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Crash southbound US95 south of Lake Mead Blvd involving multiple vehicles. Avoid the area and expect delays. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 5, 2018
NHP said the man, who was in his early 20s, was declared dead at UMC Trauma.
The woman also taken to UMC where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Only one travel lane is open to traffic, the other three lanes are shut down as troopers continue to investigate. The on-ramp is also closed.
NHP troopers are asking driver to use alternate routes.
The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the name of man after family notification.
Check back for updates.
