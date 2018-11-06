LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a man who was killed in a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday.
According to the coroner, Roberto Carlo Santiago, 19, was identified as the man who died in collision. His cause and manner of death were still being investigated by the coroner.
Santiago was driving a Honda Civic and entered the 95 southbound from the Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramp, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Santiago then cut across all southbound lanes before being t-boned by a woman who was driving a Buick sedan, NHP said.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Crash southbound US95 south of Lake Mead Blvd involving multiple vehicles. Avoid the area and expect delays. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 5, 2018
NHP said Santiago was declared dead at UMC Trauma. The woman also taken to UMC and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Only one travel lane was open to traffic while troopers investigated. The other three lanes were shut down and the on-ramp is also closed.
NHP troopers asked drivers to use alternate routes.
