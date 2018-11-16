LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was killed in a fatal crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday has been identified by the coroner.
Mathew Phelps, 48, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, the coroner said. His death was ruled as an accident.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the area of Desert Inn Road and Aloha Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, at around 4:29 p.m. Phelps has been riding a 2007 Suzuki Burgman when he crashed into a 1996 Dodge Stratus.
The driver of the Dodge, identified by police as 71-year-old Paul Kirby, had "failed to yield right away" for Phelps at a stop sign, causing him to collide with the rear of Kirby's vehicle, police said.
According to police, Phelps overturned on the right-side his Suzuki and was ejected from his bike. He struck the left-rear of the Dodge.
Phelps was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died at 5:45 p.m., police said.
Kirby stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. He did not show any signs of impairment.
This was the 122th traffic-related fatality within Las Vegas police's jurisdiction for 2018. The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.
