LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A man died in a crash near The Orleans Hotel and Casino Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said a 48-year-old man was crossing Tropicana Avenue, west of Edmond Street, outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Nissan Armada driven by 21-year-old Madeline Clingman.
The Clark County Coroner's office later identified the victim as Daniel Eduardo Rios, from Las Vegas.
Clingman was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue in the far right lane. She stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.
The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead, police said.
This marks the 105th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2018.
