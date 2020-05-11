UPDATE (May 11): The Clark County Coroner's Office said the man killed in this crash was 24-year-old Osama Kartam of Las Vegas.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working a fatal crash Thursday morning near Russell and Fort Apache roads.
According to police, the crash involves a white van and a silver Honda. One person has been transported to UMC Trauma, police said.
Initially, LVMPD said the crash resulted in critical injuries. Around 12 p.m., LVMPD advised the person taken to UMC died.
LVMPD Fatal Detail is currently investigating a critical injury accident near the intersection of Russell Rd and Fort Apache Rd. The accident involves a white van and a silver Honda. One person has been transported— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 7, 2020
to UMC trauma.
Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/Rtbxy9JrKw
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
