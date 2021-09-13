9/13 nhp fatal
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol were investigating a fatal crash near Jean on Monday afternoon. 

About 5 p.m. on Sept. 13, NHP reported the crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on State Route 161 and mile marker 1. 

Details of the crash were not immediately available. 

The man who died was identified on Tuesday by the Clark County coroner as 62-year-old Steven Boyung, from Jean.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

