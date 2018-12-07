LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said one person died in a crash near downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.
Officers responded to the crash on East Charleston Boulevard and Burnham Avenue, near Fremont Street, at 7:15 a.m.
Police said a 73-year-old man was traveling north on Burnham Avenue when he suffered an apparent medical episode and lost control of his 2016 Toyota Prius.
The vehicle rolled over onto the curb, police said. The man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the fatality will not be counted as a traffic-related death until the Clark County Coroner's office releases the victim's cause and manner of death.
Check back for updates.
