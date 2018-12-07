LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in an early morning crash in west Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to the crash, which involved two vehicles, at 5:46 a.m. on South Durango Drive and Soneto Lane, near Charleston Boulevard.
According to police, 43-year-old Florentino Quintero was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Express 2500 northbound on Durango Drive in the left lane.
A 25-year-old man driving a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on Durango Drive in the center lane when he lost control and crossed over into the opposite lanes.
Police said the Chevrolet van struck the Dodge on its left side, then it came to a rest against the east curb of the roadway.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
This is the 127th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.
The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the name of the deceased after family notification.
Check back for updates.
