LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his girlfriend and her friend before killing himself in the west valley on Monday afternoon.
According to police, an AMR ambulance was on the 2100 block of Echo Bay Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive at around 11:34 a.m. when personnel spotted a 45-year-old man shot dead outside.
They notified police and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they found a shell casing in front of a nearby apartment. Officers hit a hole in the door, they said, and found a woman inside dead with a gunshot wound.
Another man was found on a couch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said on scene.
The woman was in the process of ending her relationship with the suspect, police said in a press release. The suspect went to her apartment while a friend was over. The suspect shot both of them and then himself inside of the apartment.
Police believe the male victim stumbled outside to get help before dying.
All three people were between 40 and 50 years old, Spencer said.
Spencer said the apartment had no prior calls and they were checking what the relationship was between the three people.
All three identities will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
