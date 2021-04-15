LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday night.
According to Las Vegas police, officers were called to the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Blurwood Way, which is near Vegas Drive around 7 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle.
Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2006 Honda 600 F4i was traveling southbound on North Torrey Pines Drive in the right travel Lane. The motorcyclist failed to navigate a curve South of Blurwood Way, and struck a curb, police said. The man on the motorcycle was ejected and struck a light pole.
The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, police added.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the motorcyclist once next of kin have been notified.
Thursday's crash marks the 33 traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.
Police are still investigating the crash.
