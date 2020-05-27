UPDATE (MAY 28) -- A man died after police found him with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on W. Tropicana Avenue.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received reports of a shooting at 6255 W. Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to UMC Trauma where he later was pronounced dead.
An investigation by homicide detectives says that the victim arrived at the apartments to conduct a narcotics deal. Two suspects attempted to rob the victim and one produced a handgun.
A struggle between the victim and suspects was followed by the suspect firing multiple rounds, striking the victim and the second suspect. Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police say.
30-year-old Jarreese Ford has been identified as the suspect who was struck by the other suspect's gunshot. Police say Ford was later dropped off at the hospital and is in critical condition.
The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Wednesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were investigating at 6255 W. Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. on May 27.
No additional details were released. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.