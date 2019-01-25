LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man died in a hit and run just east of the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to the corner of Howard Hughes Parkway and Flamingo Drive at 2:29 p.m. according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police called paramedics, but the pedestrian hit was later pronounced dead.
Police found the suspect's car in the Silver 7s casino parking lot, but the driver had ran off. Officers shut down streets in the area and asked people to avoid Flamingo Road between Paradise Road and Koval Lane.
Police released a photo of the suspect.
