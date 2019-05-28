HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Police said a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Henderson on Saturday afternoon.
Officers and Henderson Fire responded to Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road about 3 p.m. on May 11, Henderson spokesperson Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said.
According to the preliminary details, it appears as through a silver 2016 Chevrolet Sedan, driven by a suspected impaired driver, left the roadway and hit a man next to a bus stop at the intersection.
The driver was taken to St. Rose Sienna hospital in unknown condition, while the man hit was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ernest Lesley Gunter, 68.
“I see too much of it and you probably do too,” Jeff Bruce, a neighbor, said. “Running red lights and speed, you get on the road and it’s 40 mph and people are probably doing 60 or 70, on a street like this. It's not a highway.”
He said the right turn has always been dangerous. This isn’t the first time he’s seen a crash there.
“Sometimes people are making the turn too late or they're going in the wrong lane, they've got to merge over, so that's an issue,” he said. “And speed, sometimes they're just coming down here a little too fast.”
Impaired driving is a problem Bruce said he hears about too much.
“It seems like, unfortunately, that happens too often,” he said. “In the morning, the middle of the afternoon, you find out someone is impaired and causes this. It’s bad enough if it’s an accident and they lost control. But when they're impaired, that's something they have control over. If they weren't, that probably wouldn't have happened.”
Sunset Road was closed and traffic was expected to be diverted as late as 8 p.m.
This was the 6th traffic-related fatality of the year for Henderson.
(1) comment
Bus stops have a big target on them for impaired drivers to hit !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.