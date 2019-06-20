LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man sustained minor injuries Thursday morning after Las Vegas police said he jumped from a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip to evade police.
LVMPD Lt. Adrian Beas said police were called to the area of 3655 S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 5:22 a.m. June 20 to a black male adult that had pulled a firearm from his waistband and was walking around on the Strip.
Beas said an officer identified the suspect and attempted to stop him. A short foot pursuit occurred from across the street toward the Bellagio Casino.
Before officers could take the man into custody, Beas said the man threw the gun into the bushes near the valet area and jumped from the pedestrian bridge approximately 15-20' up.
The man sustained minor injuries from the jump, Beas said. He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.
Beas said the firearm was recovered and no officers or citizens were injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.